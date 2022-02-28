Furniture firm's thanks to eco-friendly customers

ScS environment success

ScS says sales of its SpringBond underlay – which is made from 85% recycled plastic – mean over one million plastic bottle have now been put to good use.

The firm has sold 5,520 rolls of the 11mm thick product – each one using up enough plastic to make 180 bottles – meaning 993,600 bottles have been recycled. The sale of 749 9mm rolls – each one accounting for 150 bottles – and accounts for 112,350 bottles

That brings the total to 1,105,950 plastic bottles saved.

Jon Whitfield, head of flooring buying at ScS, said: “We have a responsibility to look after the environment and we take this very seriously.

"SpringBond is a fantastic product that benefits both our customers and the planet, so we would like to say a massive thank you to our customers that have bought the underlay over the last year.

“It’s also important that it doesn’t cost the earth to save the earth, so I’m really proud that we’ve been able to bring this eco-friendly product to customers.”

He added: “We’re well on track to hit the two million milestone later this year, and that will be a tremendous testament to both our staff and customers.”

The chemical-free and thermal insulating underlay is made from 85% recycled plastic and 15% bonding agent, which makes it 100% recyclable at the end of its life.