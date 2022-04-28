Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tour Series will once again return to Sunderland on May 10 at 5.30pm, with Britain's leading men's and women's cycling teams battling it out for glory on the roads around Mowbray Park in the televised Stage 3 race.

On September 6, the UK’s most prestigious cycling race, the Tour of Britain, will also return to Wearside, starting in Durham and finishing in Sunderland.

Taking part in both events for the Stockton based team will be North East cyclist, Hannah Farran.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to the Tour returning to Sunderland. Being from the region it will be great to race in front of family and friends. Cycling is a sport which can be enjoyed by people of all ages, right into your eighties.”

While visiting the school, Hannah also joined pupils in the Sunderland City Council run Bike Ability programme, aimed at both developing children’s cycling proficiency and safety awareness.

Hannah added: “It’s massively important that kids keep healthy and active and developing a love of cycling from a young age can be really important in doing this. It helps to encourage children to get outside rather than being sat in-front of computer screens.”

Captain of the Boompods Elite Women's Cycling Team, Hannah Farran, cycling with children from Dame Dorothy Primary School.

Hannah’s visit certainly seemed to inspire the children taking part.

Year 5 pupil Ellie Stubbs, nine, said: “It’s exciting to meet a professional cyclist and hopefully we can go and see her when the race comes to Sunderland. I like to go out cycling in the park.

"I enjoyed today’s lesson as it’s important to know how to ride safely on roads.”

Classmate Jesse Ekeny, 10, added: “I enjoyed meeting Hannah and I would like to be a professional cyclist one day. I like to cycle and the best thing is being able to go fast without using much energy.”

Captain of the Boompods Elite Women's Cycling Team, Hannah Farran, was visiting Dame Dorothy Primary School ahead of the prestigious Tour Series race returning to Sunderland.

Headteacher Iain Williamson is keen to promote cycling as part of the school’s healthy lifestyles programme which also includes a running club.

He said: “The Bike Ability programme is all about educating children to stay safe on their bikes and it’s great for the children to meet Hannah and hopefully she will have inspired them with some of the things she has achieved.

"We certainly plan on ensuring the children are able to see the cyclists when the Tour comes through the city.”

Captain of the Boompods Elite Women's Cycling Team, Hannah Farran, with Dame Dorothy Primary School headteacher Iain Williamson and Sunderland City Council's Active Sunderland team member David Purvis.

Last year’s Tour Series race attracted a crowd of 5,000 people and generated around £70,000 for the city’s economy.

David Purvis, part of the Active Sunderland Team at the City Council, hopes this year’s events will bring both financial and wellbeing benefits to the city’s residents.

He said: “We are running our swim, bike, run, initiative and hopefully events like the Tour Series will inspire people of all ages to get active and healthy. Sunderland is at the end of two Cost 2 Coast cycle routes and we are looking to introduce more and more places for people to ride.