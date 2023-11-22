'This is going to be a massive benefit for the children'

Early Years children at Rickleton Primary School can now enjoy a brand new outdoor play area thanks to £6,000 of funding and free labour from the workforce at BAE System's Washington plant.

Teachers at the school thanked the manufacturing company, which normally makes defence and security products for the Ministry of Defence, for “making their vision come true”.

The official opening of the new outdoor play area at Rickleton Primary School.

The new outdoor play area features a construction zone, where children can dress in a range of role play uniforms, a mud kitchen area, outdoor stage for class and whole school productions, forest school, bug hotel and den building area.

The facility also features a sensory path, where children can experience different textures, water and sand area, mini assault course and a new Wendy house.

The new play area was created thanks to £6,000 of funding from BAE Systems.

After yesterday afternoon's (December 21) official opening, headteacher Jan Price said: “We are really grateful to BAE for the funding to enhance our Early Years outdoor provision.

“At this age children learn through play and the funding to create this facility has allowed us to provide the outdoor learning curriculum we want for our children.”

Nursery teacher and interim Early Years lead, Hayley Ebdon, said: “What is most pleasing is that we had a vision and everything we asked for, BAE have made come true.”

Year R teacher and Early Years lead, Charlotte Meredith added: “This is going to be a massive benefit for the children to learn through play.

“It has all the resources we need and without the support of BAE it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Children enjoying the new play area.

Hayley was aware of the community funding and support available from BAE as her father works for the company.

After submitting a bid asking for support, which outlined the plan for the outdoor play area, staff at the school were "delighted" when BAE said they would cover the costs.

Employees, including engineers and fitters, also utilised their skills to help construct the new facility.

BAE site quality manager, Lee Green, said: “We had a full day where 26 of our workforce visited the school to help construct the play area.

“A few of us then came back later in the week to complete the project.

“Our manufacturing plant is close to the school and we were delighted to help. It’s great to be here to see the benefits of the project.