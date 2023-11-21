Washington students shine a light on environmental issues at Sunderlight exhibition

'As an ecologist, it’s touching to see younger generations care so deeply about our planet'

Students from Washington Academy have created three pieces of artwork for the recent Sunderlight exhibition with a strong underlying message about the impact people are having on the environment.

Students from the school’s Climate Club created light sculptures around the theme of the environment and were keen to convey key messages about the impact people are having on the planet and in particular climate change.

For their piece ‘Watch Your Waste’, the students used a week’s worth of the average household’s plastic waste to form a ‘plastic whirlwind’ to represent our out-of-control plastic consumption.

Students creating their UV 'Plastic Soup' design.

The second design, named the ‘Plastic Soup’ saw the creation of a mural depicting the plastics filling our oceans. The design featured a whale and a polar bear as well as an ice berg which was created using a plastic bag and other waste materials.

Plastics were also displayed inside the whales stomach with UV sensitive paint used to create ‘hidden plastic and waste’ in the ocean.

As part of the exhibition, UV torches were then used to highlight the hidden plastics which can be so damaging to marine life.

The materials were provided by the environmental solutions company, SUEZ.

Lastly, students helped to build an ethereal cloud, suspended in the Barnes Park Bandstand, that flashed to the sound of thunder.

The illuminated cloud design in Barnes Park.

To create the cloud, pupils covered scrap packaging and bubble-wrap with stuffing from old pillows and cuddly toys.

The cloud was said to be one of Sunderlight’s “star attractions”.

Headteacher Victoria Carter said: “I would like to thank Laura Farrell-Pronesti, representing Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside Council, and Hannah Fleming from SUEZ, for helping Washington Academy connect with Wonder Made Wild. to create this amazing artwork.

“Not only did it allow some of our young people to really get creative, it also provided them with a thought provoking opportunity to communicate their views and concerns about our environment.”

Washington Academy students working on their designs.

The designs went on display last month at the Sunderlight exhibition at venues including the Art Centre in Washington, The Old Rectory, and Sunderland Mind.

Students were supported on the project by local art conservation group, Wonder Made Wild.

Representative Sara said: “Working with Washington Academy’s Climate Club was a real pleasure. The pupils worked really hard to create some brilliant work and I was really impressed by what they produced.

“It was also wonderful to see them really run with the theme and incorporate some really important messages about the environment. As an ecologist myself, it’s touching to see younger generations care so deeply about our planet.”