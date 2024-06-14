Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s overall and persistent absence rates were above the national average.

The Department for Education published its latest annual absence data for schools and local authorities in May 2024, which showed 17.2% of primary aged pupils in Sunderland were classed as persistently absent.

Persistent absence is those children missing 10% or more of their schooling.

The figures published are for the last academic year (2022/23) and shows the city’s rate above the persistent school absence national average which stands at 16.2%.

The city’s primary school overall absence rate - the percentage of total sessions (morning or afternoon) missed by children - is also slightly above the national average with a rate of 6.1% compared to 5.9% nationally.

While many Sunderland primary schools had persistent and overall absence rates below the national averages, there were also a significant number with more primary age children not attending school compared to their national peers.

With all educational evidence showing an obvious link between attendance and attainment, it’s a situation which concerns Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Michael Butler.

Cllr Butler said: “We know that good attendance improves standards, the chances of further education or moving into a successful career path, and we can and do use legal sanctions (against parents) as educational success is linked to better attendance.

“We believe that absence from school, for whatever reason, is detrimental to a child’s development and missing school damages a pupil’s attainment levels and disrupts school routines and we are focused on the challenge of increasing attainment for pupils.”

Check out the latest annual persistent and overall absence rates for the different primary schools in Sunderland.

The schools are listed alphabetically and not ranked in order.

Albany Village Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 19.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.5% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Barmston Village Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 17.7%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and above the national average of 5.9%.

Barnes Junior School had a persistent absence rate of 17.7%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and above the national average of 5.9%.

Barnwell Academy had a persistent absence rate of 7.9%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.3% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy had a persistent absence rate of 2%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 3% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Bernard Gilpin Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 6.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 3.9% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Bexhill Academy had a persistent absence rate of 18.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.2% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Biddick Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 11.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.9% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Blackfell Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 14.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Broadway Junior School had a persistent absence rate of 18.1%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.5% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Burnside Academy had a persistent absence rate of 14.2%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.8% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Castletown Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 15.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Dame Dorothy Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 21.5%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.6% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Diamond Hall Junior Academy had a persistent absence rate of 22.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.5% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Dubmire Primary had a persistent absence rate of 15.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.9% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the same as the national average of 5.9%.

Easington Lane Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 20%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.1% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

East Herrington Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 7.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

East Rainton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 8.5%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.8% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had a persistent absence rate of 21.4%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.6% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Eppleton Academy Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 12.4%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.1% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Farringdon Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 8% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Fatfield Academy had a persistent absence rate of 15.9%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.4% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Fulwell Junior School had a persistent absence rate of 6.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

George Washington Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 21.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.3% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Gillas Lane Primary Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.8% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Grange Park Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 21.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.7% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Grangetown Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 30.9%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 9% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Hasting Hill Academy had a persistent absence rate of 25.6%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.2% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Hetton Lyons Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 15.7%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.2% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Hetton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 21.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.4% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Highfield Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.9%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 9.2% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Hill View Junior Academy had a persistent absence rate of 10.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Holley Park Academy had a persistent absence rate of 10.2%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Hudson Road Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 17.6%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.4% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Hylton Castle Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 22.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.6% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. John F Kennedy Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 22.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.3% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Lambton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 11.2%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Marlborough Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 15.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.3% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Mill Hill Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 9.3%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.8% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

New Penshaw Academy had a persistent absence rate of 25.4%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.7% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. New Silksworth Academy Junior had a persistent absence rate of 22.9%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.9% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Newbottle Primary Academy had a persistent absence rate of 10.9%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Penshaw had a persistent absence rate of 8.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Oxclose Primary Academy had a persistent absence rate of 18.6%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.1% which is the same as the Local Authority average of 6.1% and above the national average of 5.9%. Plains Farm Academy had a persistent absence rate of 26.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 8.3% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Redby Academy had a persistent absence rate of 14.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Richard Avenue Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 29.2%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 8.2% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Rickleton Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 6.1%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.4% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Ryhope Junior School had a persistent absence rate of 14.1%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.9% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the same as the national average of 5.9%.

Seaburn Dene Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 14.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.1% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Shiney Row Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 32.1%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 9% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

South Hylton Primary Academy had a persistent absence rate of 25%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7.4% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Southwick Community Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 26.3%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 8.9% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%. Springwell Village Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 11%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.2% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Anne’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 14.1%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Washington had a persistent absence rate of 8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.1% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Benet’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 15.4%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.1% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had a persistent absence rate of 16.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and above the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and above the national average of 5.9%.

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm Sunderland had a persistent absence rate of 18.9%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 6.5% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St John Boste Catholic Primary School Washington had a persistent absence rate of 6.7%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Sunderland had a persistent absence rate of 10.7%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Washington had a persistent absence rate of 9%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.7% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School, Silksworth had a persistent absence rate of 11.2%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 4.7% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland had a persistent absence rate of 11.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.3% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, Houghton had a persistent absence rate of 11.6%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.2% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Ryhope had a persistent absence rate of 14.3%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.2% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

St Paul’s CofE Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 12.8%, which is below the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 5.1% which is below the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.

Thorney Close Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 25.9%, which is above the Local Authority average of 17.2% and the national average of 16.2%. Overall absence was 7% which is above the Local Authority average of 6.1% and the national average of 5.9%.