On Thursday, August 15, A Level students at Sunderland College celebrated in style after an excellent set of results, which will lead to exciting next steps in their education and careers.

The college celebrated a 100% pass rate in 18 A Level subjects including Biology, Maths, Business and English Literature, with indoor fireworks and free ice cream for their hard-working students.

Their overall A Level pass rate is 99%, which is an increase from last year. In addition, more than 73% achieved the top grades, A*-C – another increase.

Students from Sunderland College receive their A Level results Picture: DAVID WOOD

Pride

Judith Quinn, Interim Deputy Principal for Curriculum at Sunderland College, was delighted with the students’ successes.

She said: “We are extremely proud of every one of our A Level students. Their outstanding results are a credit to their hard work and commitment and they are now ready for their next step towards their future success.

“I would like to thank our teaching staff who continue to put students at the heart of everything they do and provide an inspiring learning experience for students to succeed and reach their true potential.”

Meet some of Sunderland College’s success stories

Outstanding achievements included Kristin Hindmarch, 18, from Doxford Park, who is going on to study medicine in Oxford after scoring A* in Biology, A in Chemistry, A in Maths and D in Further Maths.

Kristin, who is the first member of her family to go to university, said: “I’m really happy with my results but it doesn’t seem real!

“I didn’t think I would get an A* so I’m really pleased. I’m so glad I came to Sunderland College as the teachers have prepared me for university and given me independence.

“I always wanted to apply for Oxford but it was my teachers here that gave me the final push I needed.”

Footballer Michael Annang-Colquhoun plays for Whitley Bay’s men’s team and, as a member of the South Shields Football Academy, combined his A-Level studies with playing top level football.

The 18-year-old, of Ashbrooke, got an A in Biology and two Bs for Physics and Psychology. He has a place at Newcastle University and to study Mechanical Engineering.

He said: “I was relieved to get my results and pleased that my hard work had paid off. It’s a nice and friendly environment at Sunderland College and I was given all the support I needed. I was happy to be able to get the grades I needed and keep playing football to a high standard.”

Sunderland College student Michael Annang Colauhoun celebrates with his A Level results