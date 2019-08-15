Oxbridge vs Apprenticeships - Two Sunderland College students to take very different paths after getting A-Level results

Patrick Rooks who is set to start an apprenticeship and Kristin Hindmarch who is off to Oxford University to study Medicine

At 7.00am, on Thursday August 15, students flooded Sunderland College eager to see how they had done in their A Level exams.

One nervous student was Kristin Hindmarch, 18, from Doxford Park, who achieved an A for chemistry, A* for biology, A for mathematics, and D for further mathematics.

Nervously opening her result envelope, she said: “I can’t believe it. As long as everything goes through correctly, I’m going to get into my first choice of Oxford.

Sunderland College student Kristin Hindmarch celebrates with her A Level results

“I’m going to do medicine and these results are exactly what I needed.

“I am happy, but it doesn’t feel real yet. I am waiting to wake up as it feels like a dream.”

While one student is destined to study at one of the oldest education establishments in the world, another student is set for a different type of education.

Patrick Rooks, 18, also from Doxford Park is set to start an apprenticeship after achieving a D for history, D for business, and an A* for IT.

Kristin Hindmarch celebrates with other students at Sunderland College

The grades managed to secure him an apprenticeship at OnTrac, a company which provides software for the rail industry.

Patrick said: “The grades were on target for what I needed to get onto the apprenticeship that I wanted.

“I’ve already started and I think it will be exactly what I needed for a career in IT.

“It is great to be earning while I learn, it really takes the pressure off.

Sunderland College student Patrick Rooks celebrates with his A Level results

Judith Quinn, Interim Deputy Principal for Curriculum at Sunderland College, said: “We are delighted to be raising the profile of these vital career-focused qualifications and celebrating the fantastic achievements of those students who have completed a vocational qualification.

“The high quality of our teaching ensures that students develop careers focused skills, knowledge and behaviours and progress to a positive destination.”

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeship, said: “Today’s record results are testament to the extraordinary hard work and dedication of students across the UK. BTECs offer a unique blend of academic and vocational learning that students and employers value highly. I wish all of today’s BTEC graduates luck in their chosen profession or university career.”