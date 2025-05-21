Why Vick Hope will not be on her Radio One show as star announces personal news

Countryfile presenter Vick Hope. Picture: BBC Studios

The star announced she would be leaving her radio slot for a while following huge news.

For many people Vick Hope is best known as the joint host for Radio One’s Going Home show alongside Jamie Laing, but the Newcastle-born presenter is set to be absent from the airwaves for a while.

Following her announcement earlier this week that her and DJ husband Calvin Harris are expecting a child, Hope has confirmed she has left her radio slot for the time being as part of her maternity leave.

Speaking on Radio One on Sunday, May 18, Hope said: “I should say that this is my final week. I wanted to share that with you because we’ve had such a lovely time over the last few weeks.”

“That time is coming to an end for a bit because I’m going on maternity leave next week.”

Hope had not officially announced her pregnancy online, adding: “This is not an announcement, by the way,” she said. “People keep saying are you going to announce, are you going to announce? And I’m like, I’m not the King. I do not see the point, it’s not for me.

“I’ll be honest, I struggle with anything that’s personal or private.”

“I will tell you a story about eating a kebab out of a bin, that’s one thing. But there’s a line and so I’ve never been that big on sharing. Particularly because I’ve just been enjoying this privately and quietly.”

On Tuesday, May 20 she posted a series of images to Instagram with the caption: “Final @bbcradio1 Going Home show with just the two of us for a little while, it’s been such an absolute blast!

“Thank you for the love and the laughs these last few months sweet sweet @jamielaing, all the team, and of course our amazing listeners. Legends, the lot of ya.”

It is not yet known when Hope will return to the airwaves, although she has since posted she will at least be on this weekend’s broadcast of Countryfile, which she also hosts.

