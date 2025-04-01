Vicky Pattison shares heartfelt message about danger of "perfect" social media posts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East star Vicky Pattison took to social media this week to show the dangers of social media comparison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle-born media personality who made her name on Geordie Shore before moving into other TV and radio shows in recent years shared photos to show “a cross section” of her looks for, what she described as “90% of the time.”

On Monday, March 31 she posted a handful of day-to-day images of herself with no or minimal makeup with the caption: “Timeline was looking a little bit too glam- So I thought I'd treat you to a cross section of photos of me 90% of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Pattison has just left Hearth North East's breakfast show to join their national team | National World

“Social media is meant to be this cute little glimpse into our lives, a snapshot into our reality that we share with our little community. But it's easy to get wrapped up in how we present ourselves isn't it?

“A quick scroll through this cheeky little app and you'd be forgiven for thinking everyone has their sh*t together. Because from the minute you open Insta you're bombarded with smooth skin, tidy homes, happy relationships and perfect bodies.

“But it's bulls***. None of us look great all the time and absolutely none of have a f**king clue what we're doing. Most of us are just winging it, hoping for the best & praying everyone around us doesn't realise.

“But it's tiring isn't it? Perpetuating that image of perfection and the dangerous thing is you'll never feel good enough. There'll always be someone more successful, younger, prettier or seemingly happier, and then then where does that leave you? Feeling sad, inadequate and fighting for your life in this alternate reality of tiny squares that show smiling faces but hide unhappy lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know about you, but I don't want to look back on my life & felt like I spent half of it trying to impress strangers on the internet, trying to be something I wasn't, making it seem like I have it all figured out, exhausting myself to fit a narrative that makes other women feel small.

So this is the real me. constantly exhausted (and permanently terrified about how I'll ever be able to manage adding children into this dumpster fire I just about survive every day), always f****** crying about something, fighting an ongoing battle with my hormones, double chinned, hungover, squishy, insecure, trackie wearing, pale, anxious, wrinkly. The list goes on! But this is me most of the time. Not the glam, polished, smiling woman who appears super confident and strong online.

“Life can be hard & the world is an absolutely terrifying place to be a woman right now, don't make it all worse by putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. Because most of what you see online is bollocks and you're doing great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post was met with widespread praise and love from her followers, with one commenting: “This is why I love you! The rawness is what we all feel; thank you for reminding us we are all bloody human.”

Another added: “You are such an inspiration Vicky, I bloody love you! Never one to shy away from how things really are. You’re wonderful.”

This comes just weeks after the star took over the Saturday afternoon slot on the Heart Radio Network, replacing Mark Wright.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.