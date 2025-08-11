Sam Fender brings out famous special guest to speak about Palestine at European show
The North Tyneside singer-songwriter welcomed Dan Burn and the Carabao Cup trophy to his stage at St James Park earlier this year, and activist Greta Thunburg was the latest name to head into the spotlight alongside Fender.
Coming as Fender closed his set with Hypersonic Missiles at Danish Festival Syd For Solen, Thunberg led other activists onto the stage to deliver a speech about the current state of Palestine.
“I want to invite someone on stage, so please give a warm welcome to Greta Thunburg” said Fender.
Thunberg was one of a handful of activists welcomed to the stage, with each of them holding a Palestinian flag.
When the microphone got to Thunberg, she said: “The world is watching, free Palestine” before leading the festival crowd in a chant of ‘free free Palestine’.
The track came at a poignant point of the set, with Fender and his band due to close the set with Hypersonic Missiles from his first album of the same name. Lyrics from the track include: “I am so blissfully unaware of everything, Kids in Gaza are bombed and I'm just out of it, The tensions of the world are rising higher, We're probably due another war with all this ire.”
Earlier this year Fender welcomed humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders to his stadium shows in the UK. He has been vocal on Israel's actions in Palestine for years, recently calling the nation’s actions genocidal.