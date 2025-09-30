Charlie Hunnam is set for a new release in October, and this is everything we know so far.

The Newcastle-born actor has starred in Sons of Anarchy and Game Of Thrones since his start on Byker Grove, and now the star is preparing for another release.

The North East local is set to take the lead role in the third season of Netflix series Monster.

Known for his tough-guy roles in Sons of Anarchy and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Hunnam is set to appear in a new Netflix series. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Previous editions of the show have focused on Lyle and Erik Menendez and Jeffrey Dahmer.

The biographical series, which sees every episode released at once, will see Hunnam play the titular role of Ed Gein.

Gein, from Wisconsin, confessed to killing two women. He also gained notoriety in 1957 after authorities discovered that he had dug up corpses from local graveyards and taken keepsakes from their bones and skin.

The show will also star Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Leslie Manville and many more. Every episode will be available from Friday, October 3.

Lasting eight episodes, the series will be available on Netflix. It was written by Ian Brenner, who also has writing credits for episodes of CSI New York and Law And Order: Criminal Intent. He was also one of the key names behind 00s TV titan Glee.