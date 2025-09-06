Jade has thanked her fans following a busy festival season as the date of her debut solo album edges closer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Shields-born former Little Mix star has been taken on a whirlwind tour of Europe this summer, taking in festivals across much of the continent.

Taking to social media following the conclusion of European festival season, Jade thanked her fans ahead of what is expected to be an even busier end to the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Thirlwall performed at the 2025 Brit Awards in London with her single Angel Of My Dreams before hitting festival stages across Europe. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She is set to release her debut album as a solo artist on Friday, September 12 with a tour to follow in October.

This will include two North East dates, one at O2 City Hall in Newcastle and another at NX on Tyneside.

Thanking fans after a busy few months, Jade said: “My first festival run is complete and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up and showed out for me at each festival. I dunno what I was expecting but I was gagged every time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “ty [thank you] to my band, dancers and bvs - sharing the stage with such lovely, insanely talented people has bettered me as a performer and ty to my whole festival team for sharing the ambition and drive to leave a lasting impression everywhere we go.

“THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY! the album is out next week followed by first solo TOUR! GET ME BACK ON THAT STAGE!”

The summer included a set at the iconic Glastonbury festival, where Jade welcomed Australian dance group Confidence Man to the stage to perform the collaboration track Gossip, which was released later in the summer. Jade then made a surprise appearance at Confidence Man’s set at All Points East Festival in London.