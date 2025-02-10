Taylor Wimpey to bring 134 new homes to Ryhope

Taylor Wimpey North East will be bringing a new community to Ryhope this spring with the launch of its 134-home development, Burdon Manor.

Burdon Manor will bring two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to Ryhope, each designed with its own unique finish and catering to suit all lifestyles and buyers, from first time buyers to downsizers.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “We’re delighted to be launching our Burdon Manor development in Ryhope this spring. We encourage those looking to move to a scenic coastal town with great access to local amenities to register their interest online and our Sales Executive will be in touch to discuss further”.

Situated in the historic town of Ryhope, Burdon Manor is close to the coast for scenic views and beach walks while also being only 10 minutes away from the A19, providing routes to Sunderland, Durham and Newcastle for commuting and wider entertainment options.

Burdon Manor street scene.

The development has also been designed with energy efficiency in mind, with PV solar panels, triple glazed windows, and electric vehicle charging points available for those looking to save on energy costs.

To find out more information on Burdon Manor, please visit the website.