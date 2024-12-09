Taylor Wimpey opens its doors to brand new development in Tyne and Wear

Prospective buyers who are seeking a new community in Washington, Tyne and Wear now have the chance to buy a new home on Taylor Wimpey North East’s development, Stoneridge Hall.

Situated on the northern edge of Usworth, Stoneridge Hall offers a stunning selection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes catering to the needs of first-time buyers and growing families alike.

The homes on the development have been created with a combination of contemporary and modern elements, while ensuring each dwelling complements the character of the surrounding area. Homes also contain energy efficient features including, PV solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and triple glazed windows as standard.

Since its official launch in early November, Stoneridge Hall has proven to be popular with many customers - with various homebuyers purchasing a new property during the development's opening weekend.

CGI's of Taylor Wimpey's new development, Stoneridge Hall

The Stoneridge Hall Sales Information Centre opened its doors on Friday 6th December, allowing home-hunters to speak to Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team about the homes on the development.

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re thrilled to see our Stoneridge Hall development open. From spacious layouts to fantastic transport links, the development is the perfect place to call home with its green open spaces and welcoming atmosphere. The community has been really excited about the launch and now with our sales centre open, it’s going to be great for the team to meet customers face to face and explore their home buying options with them.

“We’re getting ready to launch our new Stoneridge Hall show homes early next year, which will give prospective buyers a chance to visualise themselves within a fantastic new community. We encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about joining the community to get in touch with our sales team.”