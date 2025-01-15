Taylor Wimpey launches second phase of homes in Tyne and Wear
The homebuilder will be opening its door later this month to three new show homes; the three-bed Keeford and Byrneham and the four-bed Chalham. Located in the thriving coastal town of Ryhope, the second phase of Burdon Fields will comprise 193 dwellings offering two, three and four-bedroom homes, ideal for first-time buyers and growing families.
Home-hunters will be given the chance to seek advice from an Independent Financial Advisor and the expert Taylor Wimpey sales team, who will be on-hand to help with any queries.
Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our new show homes at Burdon Fields Phase 2 later this month. The first phase of Burdon Fields was a success and we're really looking forward to welcoming new residents to our show home launch event.
“We understand how important it is for people to be able to envision themselves living in their new homes, and we are thrilled to host a weekend where visitors will be able to look around our thoughtfully-designed show homes.”
To find out more about Taylor Wimpey’s Burdon Fields Phase 2 development or to register your interest in the new homes, visit the website.