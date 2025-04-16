Taylor Wimpey celebrates brand-new site launch in Ryhope
Throughout the weekend, visitors will be able to tour the beautifully designed show homes, including the four-bedroom Kitham and five-bedroom Aireton. Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will also be on hand to answer any questions, while an Independent Financial Advisor will be available to offer free mortgage advice.
Sarah Whittingham, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our show home launch event and we are excited to see members of the local community come together to celebrate with us. It will be fantastic to see the excitement and interest in our new homes, and with our move in for summer plans we are looking forward to welcoming our residents to the community.”
Guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary hot drinks and crepes whilst they tour the development and show homes, along with crafts to help keep little ones entertained.
Burdon Manor will consist of 134 new homes, offering a mix of 2, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom houses designed to suit a range of homebuyers. Burdon Manor is ideal for first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking to downsize. The homes are built with energy efficiency in mind, featuring PV solar panels, triple-glazed windows, and electric vehicle charging points, helping you save an average of £2,200 annually.
To visit the new show homes or to find out more about the properties now available at Burdon Manor, pleasevisit :