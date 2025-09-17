Taylor Wimpey backs Ryhope Community Spirit with £1,000 boost

A Ryhope volunteer group dedicated to bringing neighbours together has been given a £1,000 donation after winning Taylor Wimpey North East’s Community Chest competition.

The initiative launched earlier this summer as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the local communities. We invited the community to nominate a local charity, organisation or individual making a real difference to the Ryhope area. Following numerous nominations, Ryhope Community Spirit was chosen as the winner, thanks to its tireless work organising community events and keeping the village clean.

Founded 12 years ago, the group hosts events throughout the year aimed at fostering neighbourly spirit, including Easter celebrations, autumn fayres, Christmas tree lighting and family day trips. Volunteers also run weekly community clean-ups, working alongside residents to keep Ryhope’s green spaces tidy. Through these activities, the group aims to bring people together, nurture local pride and strengthen community spirit.

George Donnelly, Chairman of Ryhope Community Spirit said: “We are very thankful to Taylor Wimpey for this generous donation. This donation will help us continue to put on events that bring families together and create a welcoming, connected community.

Ryhope community spirit with Taylor Wimpey sales executives

Georgia Crosby, Marketing Executive for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Supporting local groups like Ryhope Community Spirit is an important part of our role in Ryhope. The group makes a real difference to the community, and we’re pleased this donation will play a part in strengthening community spirit in Ryhope.