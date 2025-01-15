Sunderland woman with support needs receives volunteering recognition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After years of dedicated service, Josephine Johnson from Sunderland has been recognised with a five-year award from the British Heart Foundation.

Josephine has a learning disability and is supported by national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, to live independently in her community. She started volunteering with the British Heart Foundation in 2019, when she made the decision that she wanted to make a difference in her local area.

Speaking about how she first started volunteering, Josephine said: “I was out in town with my support team one afternoon, and after visiting their charity shop, I felt like the British Heart Foundation would be the perfect place for me to get involved with volunteering.

"Once I had the idea, my team were really supportive, so I went into the shop and asked if I could work there. Five years later, I’m still so happy they said yes!”

Josephine receives volunteering recognition

Josephine has gone on to become a much-loved member of the staff team, making lots of friends through volunteering at the branch over the years. When she came up to five years with the organisation, Josephine was ‘over the moon’ to receive a certificate of recognition for her efforts.

Josephine recalled: “When I was given the award, I was so proud, I almost cried. I was so pleased to receive it, and it’s now hanging pride of place in a frame in my room.”

“Working at the shop, I really feel like I am making a difference. I would encourage anybody to give volunteering a go. It’s helped me become a part of my local community, meet new people, and help others.”

Chris Christie, Service Leader for Josephine’s support team, has seen her flourish since she took on her volunteering role. Chris said: “Volunteering has been such an incredible opportunity for Josephine. Since she began working with the team, she has made some lifelong friends, and playing her part at the shop gives her an immense feeling of pride. We’re delighted to see Josephine recognised after so many years of giving back to her community.”

Community Integrated Care works in the community, delivering life-enhancing support to over 3,000 people with a diverse range of care needs, including: learning disabilities, mental health concerns, age-related needs, and dementia.

Find out more about the different types of support Community Integrated Care provides on its website.