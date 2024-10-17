Specsavers Washington raises £200 for British Heart Foundation at Great North Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THheteam at Washington’s Specsavers stores have raised £200 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by completing the Great North Run.

Two members of staff ran the Great North Run last month, the world-famous half-marathon starting in Newcastle and finishing in South Shields.

Optical assistant Taryn Edgson and dispensing optician Connagh Brown completed the 13.1-mile race and through sponsorship, the pair raised £200.

The two Specsavers Washington stores have also been raising cash for the BHF through raffles and bake sales.

Connagh Brown and Taryn Edgson completed the half marathon.

Claire Killeen, retail director at the Specsavers Washington stores, says: ‘We’re delighted to have raised this money for the British Heart Foundation – who do vital work across the UK for people with heart and circulatory diseases.

‘We’re neighbours with the British Heart Foundation shop in the Galleries Shopping Centre, so it feels fitting to have partnered up with another care provider as well as another local within the centre.

‘Congratulations to Taryn and Connagh, too, for their endeavours in completing the Great North Run. It’s no mean feat!’

Specsavers has two stores in the local area, one within the Galleries Shopping Centre and the newer of the stores in Sainsbury’s.