Sarah Weston joins GSC Grays in key role

GSC Grays, the rural land and property specialists, has added the talents of Sarah Weston to its team in the key role of Agency Marketing Manager as the company continues to expand.

Sarah’s responsibilities at GSC Grays will include managing marketing campaigns, engaging with potential clients, and overseeing the communication with sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants.

Guy Coggrave, Managing Director, GSC Grays said “Sarah brings a wealth of experience and is a great asset to the GSC Grays team as we continue to focus on providing bespoke, high quality service and hands-on client relationship management. With over eleven years of experience working for Croft Residential, we are thrilled to welcome her on board.

“We now employ over 140 people across nine offices, with a geographical spread from Nottingham to the Scottish Borders. This is an exciting phase in the company’s expansion, driven by our commitment to exceptional service delivered by local staff who bring energy, drive, and expertise to the communities they live in. Sarah will play a key role in helping us meet that commitment."

Sarah, who studied law at the University of Northumbria, is relishing her new role with GSC Grays and said: “When I was offered a fresh challenge by GSC Grays, I couldn't turn it down. I can't wait to get started in my new role as Agency Marketing Manager in this highly respected, dynamic and exciting company. “