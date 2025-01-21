Newcastle Building Society puts communities first with £1m donation to help tackle region’s biggest challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle Building Society announces a £1m donation to help improve lives for people across the region, by tackling some of the biggest challenges facing communities in the North East, Cumbria, and North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation into the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund boosts the total value of the investment to more than £3.5m, making it one of the largest of its type in the country. The fund, which is held by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, is expected to pay out around £150,000 each and every year to charities tackling issues linked to food poverty, work and opportunity, debt management, homelessness, and sustainability.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Providing grants to charities supports the organisations working directly with people in need, and helps target the key issues in our communities. The Community Fund is one of the most powerful ways we deliver the Society’s purpose to connect our communities with a better financial future. We’re delighted to make this additional donation to the fund, allowing us to do even more in our communities, and locks in a reliable source of significant income for our incredible local charities in 2025, and for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our long-term partnership with the Community Foundation means we benefit from their unique expertise in maximising returns from the fund and helping direct support to local communities across the region.”

Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, Andrew Haigh, and its Hartlepool branch manager, Carrieanne Wilford, celebrate the Society’s latest donation alongside Society colleagues and representatives from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

In the past decade the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund has benefitted hundreds of charities and many thousands of people in communities served by the Society’s expanding branch network.

LilyAnne’s Wellbeing is a charity dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing mental health challenges, loneliness, and homelessness in Hartlepool live happier and healthier lives. From its community café in the city centre, LilyAnne’s works alongside a range of organisations to offer vital services, including counselling, crisis support, peer support sessions, and community outreach.

A £5,000 grant from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund was awarded to help LilyAnne’s extend its homelessness support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Sherwood, Co-Creator & Advanced Counsellor at LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, said: “The funding from Newcastle Building Society will enable us to provide hands-on support to vulnerable members of our community, reaching out to them directly on the street where they need it most.

Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, Andrew Haigh, and its Hartlepool branch manager, Carrieanne Wilford, celebrate the Society’s latest donation alongside Society colleagues and representatives from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

“We are there to meet them where they are and give them the support and resources they need to help rebuild their lives. We don’t just provide temporary solutions. With the grant, we’ll be working alongside each person, addressing the root cause of their issues, helping them kick addictions, and helping them navigate the other essential support services and access to housing.

“We’ll also be delivering practical support, including how to manage a house, budgeting, and cooking, to help build their skills and confidence needed to access training and employment. It’s about creating sustainable, long-term change that will reduce the risk of not becoming homeless again.”

Rob Williamson, chief executive at Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, said: “Newcastle Building Society is our largest corporate donor and we’ve enjoyed a significant long-term relationship over the past 35 years. The Society’s commitment to the region through the Community Fund directs support to a huge range of projects, creating opportunity and helping people all over the region. The use of an endowment fund allows businesses to make a long-term commitment to their communities and provides a sustainable source of funds for the charity sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle Building Society’s latest contribution to their fund will make a huge difference in our region, targeting some of the most pressing issues we face.”

The deadline for applications for the next round of grants from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund is 15th April 2025. For more information or to nominate a charity for funding, visit www.newcastle.co.uk/powering-communities/community-grants