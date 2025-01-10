Hundreds of children across Sunderland were given gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to Salvation Army appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than a thousand children and vulnerable adults across Sunderland had gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal and the generosity of members of the public and local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year the church and charity collects donations of unwrapped gifts which are distributed to vulnerable children who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Salvation Army churches and community centres across Sunderland, including Austin House Family Centre, Sunderland Monkwearmouth and Sunderland Millfield took part in the appeal with a total of 930 children receiving gifts. This compares to 865 children supported last year showing need continues to increase due to the high cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 vulnerable adults received presents while 250 food parcels were also given out.

Donations are dropped off at Austin House

Nick Hall, family caseworker at Austin House Family Centre in Southwick, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making this year’s appeal so successful, whether it was generously donating gifts, money or spending time sorting and packing, every contribution was most appreciated.

“As a result of your kindness we were able to make sure 930 children did not go without on Christmas morning as well as 220 adults. Each child received around five gifts plus a selection box. In addition we supplied 250 food parcels.

“The support we receive from individuals, businesses, churches, community groups year by year is quite humbling but this year seems to have surpassed our expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army worked with local agencies including schools, social services and health visitors to distribute the gifts in the week running up to Christmas.

The Salvation Army continues to support the community running a number of activities throughout the year. Find your local Salvation Army here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page