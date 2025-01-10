Hundreds of children across Sunderland were given gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to Salvation Army appeal
Every year the church and charity collects donations of unwrapped gifts which are distributed to vulnerable children who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas Day.
Salvation Army churches and community centres across Sunderland, including Austin House Family Centre, Sunderland Monkwearmouth and Sunderland Millfield took part in the appeal with a total of 930 children receiving gifts. This compares to 865 children supported last year showing need continues to increase due to the high cost of living.
More than 200 vulnerable adults received presents while 250 food parcels were also given out.
Nick Hall, family caseworker at Austin House Family Centre in Southwick, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making this year’s appeal so successful, whether it was generously donating gifts, money or spending time sorting and packing, every contribution was most appreciated.
“As a result of your kindness we were able to make sure 930 children did not go without on Christmas morning as well as 220 adults. Each child received around five gifts plus a selection box. In addition we supplied 250 food parcels.
“The support we receive from individuals, businesses, churches, community groups year by year is quite humbling but this year seems to have surpassed our expectations.”
The Salvation Army worked with local agencies including schools, social services and health visitors to distribute the gifts in the week running up to Christmas.
The Salvation Army continues to support the community running a number of activities throughout the year. Find your local Salvation Army here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page