GB NRG Completes Landmark Solar Panel Installations for Crendon Timber Engineering

GB NRG has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing the installation of solar panels across all 15 (soon to be 16) branches of Crendon Timber Engineering, creating possibly the largest solar photovoltaic portfolio in the UK timber industry. This impressive pipeline, with a collective capacity of >2MW, spans locations from Dorset to Tyne and Wear, highlighting Crendon Timber Engineering's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

The initiative underscores a significant step towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. The financial benefits are equally impressive, with substantial savings on energy bills further enhancing the project's appeal. GB NRG's expertise and collaboration have been pivotal, providing Crendon Timber Engineering with both environmental and economic advantages. This initiative sets a new standard for sustainability in the timber industry, demonstrating the tangible benefits of renewable energy investments.

Harnessing the Power of the Sun

The extensive pipeline, boasting a collective capacity of >2MW, spans a diverse array of Crendon Timber Engineering's sites. These locations include East Harling (Norkolk), St Ives (Cambridge), Hereford, Piddlehinton (Dorset), Glastonbury (Somerset), Castleford (Yorkshire), Nottingham, Washington (Tyne and Wear), Solihull (West Mids), Aylesbury (Buckinghamshire), Bridgend (Glamorgan), Ebbw Vale (Gwent), Wellingborough (Northamptonshire), Wem (Shropshire), and Redditch (Worcestershire). Each site has been meticulously outfitted with tier 1 solar equipment, tailored to maximising energy production and efficiency.

A Nationwide Green Initiative

Crendon Timber Engineering, known for its innovative timber solutions, now leads by example in the green energy sector. The widespread installation of solar panels across their numerous sites showcases a clear commitment to reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. This ambitious project serves as a beacon of sustainability within the timber industry and beyond.

The Financial Upside

“This has been a greatproject for both companies and sets a new standard for sustainability inthe timber industry. It’s extremelysatisfying to see happy customers like Crendon Timber Engineering benefittingfrom the financial savings that PV can afford whilst, at the same time,helping to achieve substantial carbon reductions. The financial upside isbetter than ever.” Nathan Smith – Business Development Director atGB NRG

One of the most compelling aspects of this transition to renewable energy is the substantial financial savings realised by Crendon. The company has significantly reduced its reliance on traditional energy sources, resulting in lower energy bills. This financial prudence not only benefits the company’s bottom line but also sets a precedent for cost-effective sustainability practices in the industry.

A Case Study in Success

Customers had been increasingly asking Crendon for EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) and carbon reduction plans setting out what they were actually going to be doing as a business to reduce their impact on the environment. When examining sustainability solutions, the installation of Solar PV was an obvious choice in light of the substantial energy demands of the business coupled with large area of suitable roof space.

“Our objective is to create a climate of excellence, not only for our products and services, but for our employees, those persons affected by our activities and for the environment. We will manage our activities to minimise, wherever practical, their effect upon theenvironment. We are committed at all levels and at all functions of the organisation to continually improve our efforts. We recognise this will only be achieved by regular monitoring of our performance against objectives regulated by a committed management system. Solar PV is one aspect of this.” Ed Kirk – Operations, Innovations and Sustainability Director at Crendon

To highlight the success and impact of this project, GB NRG produced an engaging case study video last year showcasing the technical expertise and collaborative efforts between the two companies.

Meeting Green Credentials

The programme of solar panel installation aligns seamlessly with Crendon Timber Engineering's sustainability goals. The renewable energy generated from these panels contributes significantly to the company's green credentials, helping them meet and exceed environmental standards.

Conclusion

GB NRG's installation of solar panels across Crendon Timber Engineering's sites marks a significant achievement in the pursuit of sustainability. With >2MW of capacity, this pipeline is a monumental step forward in reducing carbon emissions, saving costs, and setting a new standard for green energy initiatives in the timber industry. As the world moves towards a greener future, Crendon Timber Engineering’s commitment to renewable energy serves as an inspiring example for businesses everywhere.

For more insights and to see the project in action, watch the case study video created by GB NRG, detailing the journey towards a brighter, sustainable future.

Company Information:

GB NRG:

“GB NRG has been a pioneering force in the renewable energy sector for over 14 years and customer satisfaction is of paramount importance to us, which is why working with great companies like Crendon on multiple projects is incredibly rewarding for everyone.” Jon Antoniou – CEO and Founder at GB NRG

GB NRG is a leading commercial solar and energy storage installer in Great Britain. Founded in 2010 by Jon Antoniou, company CEO, GB NRG has been a pioneering force in the renewable energy sector. Their commitment goes beyond reducing carbon emissions; they actively create investment opportunities for businesses nationwide. With continuous dedication, GB NRG has solidified their reputation as a trusted and esteemed entity in the clean energy industry. They have enabled countless businesses to transition to clean energy and continue to as a mission.

Crendon Timber Engineering:

“Crendon Timber Engineering Limited are committed to protecting the environment from depletion and degradation. As a business based on manufacturing timber engineered products, we recognise the issues of sustainability and embrace them.” StephenThompstone – Chief Executive Officer at Crendon

Crendon Timber Engineering is a UK-based company specialising in the design and manufacture of engineered timber products. Established in 1967, it has grown to become a leading provider in the construction industry. The company offers a range of products including roof trusses, floor joists, and panelised roof systems, utilising advanced manufacturing techniques and software to ensure high-quality, customised solutions. Crendon Timber Engineering is known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing reliable, efficient services to builders and developers across the UK.