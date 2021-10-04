Yankee Candle opens new branch at Dalton Park, the latest chain to move into the shopping centre

Popular scented candle brand Yankee Candle has become the latest new store to open at the Murton centre.

Stocking its hugely successful range of glass jar candles, homeware fragrance, accessories and gifts, the arrival of the big name brand has also meant the creation of four new jobs at the centre.

The official opening took place on Friday, October 1, and the new outlet is already proving a draw with customers.

Store manager Marta Horvathovas cuts the ribbon, watched by (from left) Jackie Johnson; Steff Rogerson; area manager Nikki Martin and Fiona Embleton

Dalton Park operations manager Jackie Johnson said the centre was delighted to be welcoming such a high-profile name and the response from customers since the opening had been overwhelmingly positive: “Everyone you know has a favourite Yankee Candle scent – mine is Black Cherry – and I, for one, am thrilled to be welcoming them to the centre,” she said.

“The store has had such an incredible opening weekend and the feedback from our guests has been brilliant.

"We’re excited to see what the future holds for Yankee Candle at Dalton Park.”

Inside the store

In celebration of Yankee Candle becoming Dalton Park’s latest store opening, customers will have the opportunity to purchase selected products with 70% off in the coming weeks wheile stocks last.

In addition to Yankee Candle products, the store also stocks candles by popular brands WoodWick and Millefiori at outlet prices.

The new store is located close to the M&S Outlet store at the Pollinator Park entrance to Dalton Park.