New children’s play area at Dalton Park has officially opened after £60,000 investment

The play area was officially opened on Friday, August 27 by Durham County Council’s Cllr Robert Adcock-Forster and Cllr Julie Griffiths, along with Dalton Park’s Operations Manager Jackie Johnson and Sophie Hardy, Placemaking, Marketing and Communications Manager.

The grand opening is the result of £60,000 worth of investment and the playground now includes a number of accessible, inclusive features such as an extra wide slide, easy access ramps, and in-ground roundabout suitable for wheelchairs.

From left: Cllr Robert Adcock-Forster, Dalton Park's Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager Sophie Hardy, Dalton Park's Operations Manager Jackie Johnson and Cllr Julie Griffiths. Photo: Dave Charnley Photography.

Operations Manager Jackie Johnson commented: “The new playground looks fantastic and has so much great play potential. We invited our friends from Murton Juniors Club to the official opening so they could be first to properly put the equipment through its paces.

“The new park is an important part of the Dalton Park visitor experience; we strive to make sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from our many outlet stores and cafés, to our Pollinator Parks Garden and 55 acres of landscaped Parkland.

The name of the new play park is also going to be launched in Autumn 2021 as part of an additional community project, encouraging children from across County Durham to use their imaginations and come up with a fitting name and logo for the park.

The new play area has already been a hit with children. Photo: Dave Charnley Photography.

Cllr Robert Adcock-Forster added: “It’s great to see such significant investment in something that’s fun, and enriching for children following a difficult couple of years navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only for those that come to visit Dalton Park, but those from the local community too.”

Cllr Julie Griffiths said: “I think it’s going to be incredibly popular with families from near and far, and it’s safe to say the Murton Juniors Club thoroughly enjoyed being the playground’s inaugural visitors.”

