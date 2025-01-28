Xenia Lettings set to host an open day for landlords in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland lettings agency is set to host an open day for landlords.

Xenia Lettings announced the event for landlords at its Sunderland office, based at Dunn House, in North Bridge Street.

The event will be held next Thursday (January 30), with landlords able to visit the office between 1pm and 6pm.

The open day will allow landlords across Wearside and the wider North East understand what Xenia does differently to other letting agencies, as well as meeting the branch manager Antonia Askew.

Antonia is able to bring a wealth of property knowledge and business development skills to help landlords in the region.

She took on the role at Xenia Lettings Sunderland back in November 2024 and brought with her experience in sectors such as sales, auctions, lettings, sourcing, refurbishments, dispute management, holiday homes and property management.

The company provides a wide range of services for landlords, including:

Conducting in-person or virtual viewings.

Right-to-rent checks.

Arrears management.

Specialist marketing.

Comprehensive inventory checks.

Repair and maintenance management through Fixflo.

Xenia Lettings are well-established in many major cities and towns across the country, with staff possessing a local knowledge of the lettings market.

This knowledge includes both the residential and student market, which enables Xenia to offer a great blend of expertise that is aimed at maximising landlords return on investment.

Xenia Lettings has also revealed that there will be a number of special offers available to new landlords - with more details about these offers available during next week’s open day.

Full details of the open day are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 30.

Thursday, January 30. Time: 1pm until 6pm.

1pm until 6pm. Location: Dunn House, on North Bridge Street (across the road from The Wheatsheaf pub).

You can find out more about Xenia Lettings by visiting: https://www.xenialettings.com/.

Anyone interested in the day can reach out to Antonia at: http://linkedin.com/in/antonia-askew.