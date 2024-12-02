Work begins on exciting new Sunderland retail park

Work has started on an exciting new retail outlet which is set to create over 100 new jobs for the city.

Located on the site of the former Farringdon Police Station and adjacent land, the multi-million-pound retail development will see the creation of a new B&M Homestore, Costa Drive-thru, Greggs, The Tanning Shop and Westway Vets veterinary practice.

A car park for 110 vehicles is also being created, including accessible bays, cycle parking and eight electric vehicle charging points.

Computer generated image of how the new retail park will look. | Almscliffe Dhesi Developments.

The development of the 32,100 sq ft site is being carried out by Almscliffe Dhesi Developments.

Bal Singh, Almscliffe Dhesi director, said: "It fills me with great pride to finally see work beginning on site. Having worked on this project for over six years, it has been a real labour of love for me as I’m incredibly proud of the area and of my city of Sunderland.

"Once complete it will add real value to the community, creating over 100 jobs for local people and providing a significant boost to the local economy.

"It's amazing to see the development finally getting underway and we are hoping that the site will be fully completed and occupied by this time next year.

"The old police station building has been nothing but a blight on our community since it closed its doors nine years ago, so it has been great working with Sunderland City Council, who share our vision of once again making this a key part of the community and to breathe new life into the site."

Seeing the transformation of the site is particularly special for Bal.

He added: “As a Sunderland lad, I’ve lived close to Durham Road all my life, so I’m delighted to be able to rejuvenate this derelict site.

“We are so proud to have secured the interest of reputable brands with both national and local recognition, such as the B&M Stores, Greggs and Costa Coffee, which demonstrates their confidence in Sunderland.”

Fellow director Neil Creeney added: “Our business blueprint involves locating a vacant visible, roadside site, preferably in Yorkshire, the North East or Humberside, and obtaining planning permission to develop it for retail and roadside uses.

“We have excellent contacts for nationally renowned companies including supermarkets, drive-thru’ outlets and retail operators, who are looking for what we can provide.

“This major Sunderland development is a magnificent example of this.”