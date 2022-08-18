Woofs n Scruffs pet grooming academy sees 1,500 graduates enter industry in Sunderland and Durham
More than 1,500 people have turned to the pet grooming industry in the Sunderland and County Durham area.
And it’s thanks to a growing company called Woofs n Scruffs that a generation of potential pet professionals have learned their trade.
The firm which started out in business in 2016 has expanded from a single branch in Seaham to five across the region including at The Stack, Seaburn, Washington and in Durham.
But the growth doesn’t stop there.
Mark and David Potts-Brown run the business and David, a director and chief hydrotherapist from Woofs N Scruffs, told the Echo: “In 2018, we expanded into vocational training, and providing grooming training to other, aspiring pet professionals in the region.
"Since the start of the academy, more than 1,500 people have had training to support their grooming journey.”
Woofs n Scruffs offers canine rehabilitation services such as hydrotherapy, grooming, dog training, day care and retail. It employs more than 25 staff in the region.
It has become the latest entry in the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards and joins a growing list of excellent entries.
Woofs n Scruffs is also a strong supporter of local worthy causes such as Sunderland Foundation of Light and Roseberry Park FC in Seaham.
