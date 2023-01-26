Win VIP tickets to Northern Wedding Show at Newcastle's Utilita Arena and luxury veil of your choice

The largest independent wedding show in the north, The Northern Wedding Show is back for a third year as it takes over the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Hosted by North East-based Belle Events and Exhibitions, the event will run over two days from 10am to 4pm, aiming to inspire couples with the finest wedding inspiration after two large-scale shows in 2020 and 2022.

This year’s instalment is bigger and better than ever, with double-sized interactive VIP areas, the introduction of a street food foyer, experiential masterclasses, four 90s’ themed catwalk shows, more than 130 regional suppliers and VIP experiences.

The Northern Wedding Show returns to Newcastle Arena

Global brand Charlotte Tilbury will be on-hand with live makeup demonstrations while visitors can explore more than 130 of the north’s best wedding suppliers, from luxury hotels and spas including Ramside Hall, to creative cake makers, 360degree photo booth experiences and beautiful boutiques.

In-between visits to the Prosecco bars and VIP areas (which include a luxury welcome gin and tonic or vodka and tonic from Global Brands), visitors can also pick up fashion inspiration from the four 90s-inspired catwalk shows showcasing the latest designs from SAVIN London and iconic mother-of-the-bride label, House of Mooshki, amongst others.

There is also £10,000 worth of giveaways for brides and grooms, including a £2,000 cash prize to spend at the show, a luxury handmade headpiece worth

£350 from catwalk sponsor Deborah K Design, £500 to spend on suits at House of Cavani, four bridesmaids dresses from British label OnlyWay’s new Elements collection and the chance to win the ‘Florina’ gown from SAVIN London’s It Was All A Dream label, worth a huge £5,000 including a bespoke fitting appointment.

The huge show takes place over two days

Every attendee will be greeted with a bespoke Belle Bridal goodie bag on arrival containing limited edition products worth £70 for VIP ticket holders

and £20 for general admission ticket holders.

Karen Bell, director from Belle Events and Exhibitions, said: “The 2022 Northern Wedding Show exceeded our expectations and we are set to raise the bar once again in 2023 with brand new immersive spaces and experiences :: The Northern Wedding Show is at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, 2023.

:: Tickets, available from www.northernweddingshow.co.uk, are £10.50; £16.50 for VIP; Under 15s go free. Tickets include a goodie bag worth £20 for general admission, or worth £70 for VIP which includes a variety of limited edition bridal products.

The prize includes a luxury veil

WIN

We’ve teamed up with Belle Events and Exhibitions to give away two VIP tickets, worth more than £30, and a luxury veil of the winner’s choice from Velo Bianco.

One lucky winner can choose any option from the beautiful range of handmade veils at https://velobianco.com/collections/veils.

With a collection designed to suit every style, it will be the perfect accessory for your big day.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: where is the Northern Wedding Show taking place? Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, February 1.