From eggs Benedict to vegan choices, there’s plenty of places in the area plating up some quality brunches.
Here’s a guide to some of the independent venues in and around Sunderland that are worth checking out, in no particular order.
1. Love Lily, Marine Walk and Herrington Country Park.
Love Lily is possibly Sunderland's most-popular brunch spot - and with good reason. Its menu is a real kaleidoscope of choices, from classics such as Eggs Benedict to American pancakes topped with everything from Reese's Pieces to Lotus Biscoff. After huge success at Roker, where queues regularly form, they recently launched a new site at Herrington Country Park.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Pop Recs, High Street West
Pop Recs has proved a huge asset to the city after transforming once-derelict buildings at the bottom of High Street West. Its cafe serves up consistently good, creative dishes including brunch choices such as Turkish eggs and salad plates, available daily.
Photo: national world
3. Flamingo, Seaham Marina
With its pretty as a picture interior and unspoilt views of the North Sea, Flamingo is a great dog-friendly spot in Seaham. Expect superfood smoothies, protein shakes, bagels, nourish bowls and more for sit in or take away.
Photo: national world
4. The Forge at The Avenue, Washington.
The Forge is a real gem at the heart of Washington Village. Housed in the former blacksmiths forge which kept a fire burning in the village for 400 years, the restaurant is full of historical features and charm. They recently launched a new brunch menu, which runs Thursday to Saturday from 10.30am.
Photo: Stu Norton