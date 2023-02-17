From shows celebrating Motown to Meatloaf, there’s plenty of entertainment to look forward to at the Empire this spring. We have a pair of tickets to give away to two winners for a show of their choice from those listed below.

::Show 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ELO Experience – Electric Light Orchestra (Tribute): 23 February 2023

There's a host of one night shows heading to Sunderland Empire

The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the stage for over 12 years and are the world's foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra.

With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and a large screen projection, fans won’t want to miss out on the chance to rock out to ELO’s greatest hits from an extensive back catalogue spanning over 45 years live in Sunderland this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Show 2

Ellen Kent’s La Boheme: 24 February 2023

The ELO tribute show is heading to Sunderland

Ellen Kent’s award-winning opera La Boheme returns to Sunderland Empire this February, featuring the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv, with international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most romantic operas ever written, La Boheme tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Muzetta’s Waltz. Featuring a beautiful set which reflects the Bohemian art of the period, a local brass band and snow effects.

Starring Ukrainian soprano Alyona Kistenyova, Korean soprano Elena Dee and French soprano Olga Perrier.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Celebrate the heyday of Motown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Show 3

Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly: 25 February 2023

Back by overwhelming public demand, the award-winning Opera Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly returns to Sunderland in a new production with exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and beautiful antique costumes from Japan.

One of the world’s most popular operas, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of a beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling Planet Earth

Featuring the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv production, with international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra and welcoming back the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee, Ukrainian soprano Alyona Kistenyova and Ukrainian mezzo-soprano Natalia Matveeva, Madama Butterfly is not to be missed.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

::Show 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling Planet Earth: 10 May 2023

Go on a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time – the electrifying 80’s with Calling Planet Earth. Featuring songs from legendary artists Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, ABC, Soft Cell and many more performed by an incredible live band with awesome symphonic arrangements combined with stunning vocals and cast.

This is a must see show that simply defines a decade.

Ellen Kent La Boheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Show 5

The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is: 12 May 2023

Prepare for a fantastic Motown experience. You’ll be ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’, with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

Now in its 18th successive year, this stunning 100% live show combine’s first-class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

::Show 6

Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love – The Meatloaf Story: 13 May 2023

Following his 2022 sell-out tour, the highly acclaimed and No.1 recording artist, Steve Steinman, brings you his brand-new production featuring over 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits. It features an incredible stage set, ten-piece live band combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence.

The show includes all your favourite Meat Loaf hits including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many, many more. Meatloaf fans will not want to miss this one-night show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win

We have a pair of tickets for two winners to give away.

Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to a show of their choice from the six listed above at the Sunderland Empire on the date listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No monetary value will be given. Subject to availability.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which of these is a famous Meatloaf song?

A:: Bat Out of Hell

B:: Bat Out of Hull

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C:: Bat Out of Home

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, February 21.

Make sure to include your choice of show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything for Love - The Meatloaf Story