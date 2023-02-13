Following his celebrated run of dates in the UK in 2022, Sir Rod Stewart continues his reign as one of the world’s most-popular live performers with the announcement of a run of special summer UK shows, with a date at the Seat Unique Riverside on June 30, 2023.

Rod’s 2023 shows are set to be filled with show-stopping classics and fan favourites from across his impressive career.

"My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world,” Rod said of the run of dates. “I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Rod Stewart

Rod’s huge back catalogue includes hits such as Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, You’re In My Heart, Have I Told You Lately That I Love You? and many more.

Also performing at the ground in Chester-le-Street this summer will be The Who on July 19.

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday 14th February on rodstewart.com and general tickets go on-sale Friday 17th February from rodstewartuktour

VIP Tickets can be purchased via the hospitality partner, Seat Unique at seatunique.com

Sir Rod is heading to Durham

Other dates on the tour

June

::Sat 24th Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

::Wed 28th Northampton, cinch Stadium

::Fri 30th Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

July

::Sun 2nd Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park

::Tues 4th Hull, Sewell Group Craven