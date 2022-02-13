We have a pair of tickets to give away to see the multi-award winning musical, which will make its North East debut at Sunderland Empire from Wednesday, February 23 to Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Direct from the West End and based on the 2006 film of the same name starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, and Eddie Murphy, the story will transport you back to the turbulent and revolutionary 1960s to meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

It features strong vocal performances of hit tracks such as And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.

Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White with Sharlene Hector performing the iconic role at certain performances, Natalie Kassanga as Deena Jones, Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson, Dom Hartley-Harris as Curtis Taylor Jr., Brandon Lee Sears as Jimmy Early, Shem Omari James as C.C. White, Jo Servi as Marty and Brianna Ogunbawo as Michelle Morris in the first UK tour of the hit West End production.

A finalist on ITV’s The Voice in 2019, Nicole Raquel Dennis wowed viewers and judges at her blind audition, performing Dreamgirls mega-hit And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going alongside team mentor Jennifer Hudson.

Soul, gospel and blues artist Sharlene Hector has been the singer with Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo Basement Jaxx as well as providing backing vocals for Sam Sparro, Natasha Bedingfield, Boy George and Mary J. Blige.

Meanwhile, Natalie Kassanga’s West End theatre credits include playing Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical, Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen and Oliver!

Speaking about finally being able to get on tour after the pandemic, Nicole said: “There were so many moments of the pandemic, where we were like ‘are we going to go back or are we not?’ so there was a lot of push and pull.

"So, for it to be happening finally, and with this show, is so important. But to be playing these characters that are just so strong and so powerful after this past year is like the most dreamy combination.

"And for ourselves, as well as to uplift who we are as people to bring us back up into that place of feeling good about ourselves, our

culture is incredible. Very, very humbled to be part of this show.”

:: Tickets are available at ATGtickets.com

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Dreamgirls at Sunderland Empire on Wednesday, February 23.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these superstar singers starred in the film Dreamgirls?

::A. Beyonce

::B. Jennifer Lopez

::C. Shakira

Email your answer, along with your name, contact number and address to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, February 18.

No monetary value will be given, and tickets are non-transferable to another performance.