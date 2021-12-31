11 big gigs, shows and festivals to look forward to in Sunderland in 2022

We round up some of the top events we can forward to.
1. Beauty & the Beast, Sunderland Empire, January 20 - February 19, 2022
Be Sunderland Empire's guest when it hosts blockbuster musical Beauty & the Beast for a four-week run from January 20 to February 19. Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 26 years ago. Members of the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Tickets from ATGtickets.com
Photo: submitted
2. The Shires, Fire Station Auditorium, January 27
Join the UK’s best-selling country act and award-winning duo The Shires for an intimate, acoustic performance at The Fire Station on January 27, featuring their greatest hits and favourite tracks. The Shires’ Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes have made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond becoming the first UK artists to win ‘Best International Act’ at the prestigious Country Music Awards. Tickets: From £22
Photo: submitted
3. Dreamgirls, Sunderland Empire, February 23 - March 5
Dreamgirls will shimmy into Sunderland Empire from February 23 - March 4. Direct from the West End, it features classic tracks And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.
Photo: Matt Crockett
4. A Live & Unscripted Evening With Shaun Ryder, The Point, March 25
Expect a colourful evening with the frontman of Happy Mondays and Black Grape and 2010 runner-up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here when Shaun Ryder heads to The Point on March 25.
Photo: Rob Harrison/Getty Images