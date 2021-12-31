11 big gigs, shows and festivals to look forward to in Sunderland in 2022

1. Beauty & the Beast, Sunderland Empire, January 20 - February 19, 2022

Be Sunderland Empire's guest when it hosts blockbuster musical Beauty & the Beast for a four-week run from January 20 to February 19. Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 26 years ago. Members of the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Tickets from ATGtickets.com

