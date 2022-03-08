Win tickets and drinks to see This Is The Kit at Sunderland's Fire Station Auditorium

We have a pair of tickets to give away, as well as a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar, for the act’s performance on Thursday, March 10.

Founded and fronted by British-born but Paris-based musician Kate Stables, This is The Kit have performed at tours and festivals around the world, as well as racking up a prestigious Ivor Novello nomination.

Joined by Rozi Plain (bass/vocals), Neil Smith (guitar), Jesse D. Vernon (guitar/keyboards) and Jamie Whitby-Coles (drum/vox), the

This Is The Kit perform this week at The Fire Station

band have mastered their unique art of blending poignant honesty with moving story-telling.

This is The Kit began as Kate Stables’ brainchild, where she evolved from the trumpet and guitar of her youth, to the multi-instrumental line-up of musicians and producers that the band is known for today.

After moving to Bristol in 2003, she began working with legendary producers such as PJ Harvey’s John Parrish.

Tamsin Austin, the Fire Station’s director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting This Is The Kit in Sunderland. They are one of the most important and refreshing bands to emerge in recent years and we can’t wait to welcome them to our new auditorium as part of our opening season.”

This Is The Kit © Ph. Lebruman

This Is The Kit are part of the opening Firestarters season at the city’s new £11m auditorium.

Firestarters is commissioned by Sunderland Music Arts and Culture Trust and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Tickets for The Is The Kit are on sale now and priced from £16.50, subject to the normal booking fees. For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/this-is-the-kit/

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to This Is The Kit on March 10, answer this question: which theatre neighbours the new auditorium?

Email your answer, along with your name, to [email protected] by 3pm on Wednesday, March 9. The winner will be notified by email that afternoon.