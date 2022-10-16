Win organic health and skincare bundle worth £110 by Sunderland business Moss Minerals

After seeing her son suffer with eczema, symptoms of which weren’t relieved by shop bought products, Lisa Jackson began making her own products using ingredients such as turmeric and sea moss.

Noticing it had helped her son, friends and family began asking her to make them moisturisers, serums and other organic skincare products, which led to Lisa starting her own business called Moss Minerals.

We featured the business earlier in the year, and since then she’s expanded into an even bigger range.

Win a Sea Moss Minerals prize worth £110

Lisa said: “It’s been going great and I’ve had some fantastic feedback. We’ve now expanded the range with things like toothpaste, soaps and deodorants. “People like the fact that it’s all organic and toxic free.

"We’ve also launched shampoo and conditioner because a lot of people have been experiencing problems with their hair due to stress.”

Speaking about how her business came about, she said: “My son has eczema and I’d been looking for skincare products for him. I started making him things with turmeric and sea moss which really helped his skin.

"Soon, friends and family started asking me to make products for them and it went from there. I tried a few different things, applying it externally in products as well as in smoothies and people swear by it. It comes in a range of different varieties and is totally organic.”

Lisa Jackson has set up Moss Minerals using sea moss in beauty products.

Lisa went into business with Elaine Lowes, an aromatherapy and holistic practitioner, to launch Moss Minerals as a business.

Sea moss, a species of seaweed, is said to have a number of health benefits including thyroid and gut health, as well as overall immunity. It grows along the rocky parts of the Atlantic coast of Europe and North America.

It contains a small amount of protein, as well as offering a variety of vitamins and minerals. It’s also said to be a great source of iodine and antioxidants.

Lisa said people have become more conscious of using natural products since the lockdowns.

The prize includes an 11-piece face beauty essential pack

She said: “All our products are 100% organic, with no parabens or chemicals. I also grow my own herbs which I infuse in the products.

"I think people’s views certainly changed in lockdown and they began looking into what’s in products and investing in their health.”

Search Moss Minerals on Instagram and Facebook for more.

The prize includes a gift box of organic products

WIN

We’ve teamed up with Lisa to give a health and skincare bundle worth £110.

The prize includes an 11-piece face beauty essentials gift bag, comprising cleanser, toner, polish, scrub, face pack, eye cream, eye lash serum and brush, cloth and roller.

In addition, the winner will receive a gift box containing organic deodorant, toothpaste, bamboo toothbrush, bamboo soap dish, cloth and organic soap / shampoo bar.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is sea moss a species of?

:: A: Seaweed

:: B: Coral

:: C: Grass

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected]

Closing date: Monday, October 24.

Moss Minerals beauty products which use sea moss as the base ingredient.

