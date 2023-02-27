News you can trust since 1873
Win an overnight stay at Sunderland's Mayfield Apartments after Four in a Bed appearance

The spotlight falls on Seaburn’s Mayfield Apartments this week as it stars in Channel 4’s Four in a Bed staycation series.

By Katy Wheeler
7 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:15am

And to celebrate we’re giving away an overnight stay in one its rooms with a view.

Four in a Bed sees four sets of hosts battle it out each week to be named best value for money whilst showcasing the Great British staycation.

It features all types of venues, big and small, from glamping sites, to pubs with rooms, traditional B&Bs and even country manors.

The Mayfield Apartments appears on Channel 4's Four in a Bed show.
And in the week beginning February 27, it will be the turn of The Mayfield Apartments to showcase Seaburn’s offering to visitors.

The landmark guest house in Sea Lane, which has catered for visitors to the seafront for decades, was taken over by business partners Mia Fang, Emmanuel Lewu and Matt Blair in 2021, who turned it from a traditional B&B into serviced apartments, with nine rooms and two larger apartments.

Mia and Emmanuel appear on the show, which was shot last year, and travel to other staycation venues across the country, as well as hosting contestants at The Mayfield, giving their reviews of each place, before one is crowned the winner at the end of the week.

:: You can catch The Mayfield Apartments on Four in a Bed in the week beginning February 27 each night on Channel 4 at 5pm. You can follow Mayfield Apartments on Instagram on @themayfieldapartments

The Mayfield Apartments have been welcoming visitors to Seaburn for decades

WIN

We’ve teamed up with The Mayfield team to give away a one-night stay in a double room with a sea view, the room featured in the show. The prize is a on a room-only basis.

The winner can choose to stay on a night between March 6 to April 6, 2023. The prize is non-transferable.

Mia said: “We wish all participants the best of luck and we’re excited to welcome the lucky winner to Mayfield Apartments.”

The prize is for this double room
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: on which road is The Mayfield Apartments?

:: A. Sea Lane

:: B. Sea Road

:: C. Sea Street

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

SunderlandSeaburnChannel 4