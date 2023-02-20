Channel 4’s Four in a Bed sees four sets of hosts battle it out each week to be named best value for money whilst showcasing the Great British staycation.

It features all types of venues, big and small, from glamping sites, to pubs with rooms, traditional B&Bs and even country manors.

And in the week beginning February 27, it will be the turn of The Mayfield Apartments to showcase Seaburn’s offering to visitors.

The Mayfield Apartments, Sea Lane, Seaburn

The landmark guest house in Sea Lane, which has catered for visitors to the seafront for decades, was taken over by business partners Mia Fang, Emmanuel Lewu and Matt Blair in 2021, who turned it from a traditional B&B into serviced apartments, with nine rooms and two larger apartments.

Mia and Emmanuel appear on the show, which was shot last year, and travel to other staycation venues across the country, as well as hosting contestants at The Mayfield, giving their reviews of each place, before one is crowned the winner at the end of the week.

Mia said: “We were approached by producers to be part of the show and we thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase The Mayfield Apartments on national TV.”

Although the business partners can’t give away any spoilers ahead of the show airing, Emmanuel said: “It was an amazing experience to visit other businesses and meet new people.”

The Mayfield Apartments appears on Channel 4's Four in a Bed show. Business partners Mia Fang, Matt Blair and Emmanuel Lewu.

Since taking over the site, the trio refurbished rooms to make them more modern, with many offering small kitchen facilities, which has made the apartments popular with business travellers as well as people visiting for leisure.

Occupancy is good at the site, especially on weekends, and Mia says they’ve noticed an increase in bookings.

"Summers are particularly strong and we had great bookings last year after Covid. With all the developments in the city, we’ve certainly noticed more business travellers, too.

"There’s definitely a gap in the market for serviced apartments in the city.”

Rooms have been refurbished

Speaking about the changes they’ve made, which also include creating communal areas on the ground floor, Mia said: “We’ve refurbished the rooms to give them each their own look, and added some vintage finishes which people like. It’s such a great location here, and people really love the views.”

:: You can catch The Mayfield Apartments on Four in a Bed in the week beginning February 27 on Channel 4 at 5pm.

Communal areas at the serviced apartments

