The show takes place on September 2

What’s Love Got To Do With It?, a musical tribute to Tina Turner, will be hair-flicking its way to the theatre to launch a jam-packed season of shows.

And to mark the launch of our new Saturday supplement, We Are Sunderland, we’ve teamed up with the Empire to give away a VIP experience.

One lucky winner will get a pair of tickets to What’s Love Got To Do With It? at Sunderland Empire on September 2, plus VIP treatment with a reserved table, bottle of Prosecco and a selection of snacks.

The show launches a bumper season at the Empire

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely-successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrates Tina Turner’s hugely-successful career which spans more than 50 years.

Audiences can look forward to hearing musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

Tina's greatest hits will be performed by Elesha Paul Moses, who’s also appeared in Whitney – Queen Of The Night, The Voice and X Factor, supported by a full live band.

Elesha said: “I am so excited to be back on the road and cannot wait to visit Sunderland. I love performing as Tina Turner and this is just such a brilliant show that truly celebrates her incredible music and career. It truly is an honour to be the lead in a show that is focused on such a musical icon and to travel all over the UK taking that music to people who want to have a great night out is fantastic.”

You can win tickets to the show

18 months is one of the longest periods the landmark theatre has been closed to audiences and theatre director Marie Nixon says they are looking forward to welcoming people back.

She said: "We really can’t wait to have this programme of amazing shows back on our stage and to welcome audiences back, and as an accredited See It Safely venue please be assured we’ll be following all the latest government advice when you visit us. This really is a joyous and long-awaited moment for the whole team here.”

To be in with a chance of winning return the token in today’s paper, along with your name, address, email address and daytime contact number, to Empire Competition, Sunderland Echo, North East BIC, 1st floor, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland.

Sunderland Empire will need to receive the winner’s email address to organise e-tickets and further details on claiming their full prize. Proof of Covid-19 Status will apply on entry to the theatre, full details will be supplied with ticket collection information once the winner is announced. Entrants need to be 18+. Non-alcoholic drink can be substituted for Prosecco ahead of arrival.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is the first show back at the Empire after 18 months closed. Photo by Cuffe & Taylor

Closing date: Wednesday, September 1. Note: the winner will need to be contactable by phone on September 1.

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply and are available at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

*Tickets are available from 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*