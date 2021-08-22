The first show, What's Love Got To Do With It? A Tribute To Tina Turner, will mark the start of a bumper comeback season for the iconic theatre. We take a look at some of the big shows to look forward to in 2021.
1. What's Love Got To Do With It? A Tribute To Tina Turner, September 2
Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert to one of the most iconic and loved musical artists of our generation - Tina Turner.
Photo: submitted
2. Derren Brown, September 7 - 11
With with his first brand new theatre show in six years, Derren Brown returns to astonish and amaze audiences up and down the country. The content of Showman remains a closely-guarded secret, but if you’ve seen him before, you know you’re in for a powerhouse treat.
Photo: submitted
3. Dirty Dancing, September 14-18
Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.
Photo: submitted
4. The Rocky Horror Show, September 20 -25
Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to the UK in 2021 as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.
Photo: jpi media