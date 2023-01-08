Win a New Year health and fitness MOT worth £250 at ladies-only Sunderland gym Club Zest

If you’re looking to get your health and wellbeing back on track, we’ve got the perfect prize worth £250 to kick-start your journey.

We’ve teamed up with award-winning ladies-only gym Club Zest in Sea Road, Fulwell, to offer one lucky winner the ultimate health and fitness MOT.

Club Zest, which was last year named as Ladies Only Gym of the Year at the National Fitness Awards, is a one-stop fitness pit stop with an in-house hair salon, beauty salon, sports massage and physio services alongside their state-of-the-art gym facilities and more than 50 classes per week to choose from.

Win a health and fitness MOT bundle worth £250

One lucky reader will receive:

Four-week Shred membership worth £59 including unlimited gym, classes and one PT session per week Cut and blow dry with Halo Hair Body MOT worth £70 with Finding Function £40 voucher with A Touch of Beauty 45-minute sports massage with GD Sports Massage.

Club Zest has been helping women from across Sunderland and the North East become fitter, healthier and more confident for more than 20 years. Nurturing and guiding members through their fitness journey is at the heart of their ethos, with cross-generations of families attending to share the fitness journey together.

The Club Zest team. L-R Holly McBride Donaldson, Lorraine Belford (centre) and Jennie Moyse

Holly McBride Donaldson, co-owner of Club Zest, said: “We’ve worked in the fitness industry for a number of years and as a new year hits there is always a drive to change routines, especially fitness. This is great, but we also want to encourage women to commit to their new fitness journey longer-term and to make it a staple to their daily routine.

"Through the amazing MOT prize bundle with our onsite partners, we’d love the winner to get a zest for what the fitness journey with us would be like on an ongoing basis and fuel their passion for fitness.”

Alongside fitness classes, the fully qualified and experienced team work hard to deliver a variety of 1-1 and small group personal training sessions, which ensures that fitness plans, which are regularly reassessed can be bespoke and adapted to members.

Jennie Moyse, co-owner at Club Zest, said: “A healthy relationship with fitness is so important and the impact on wellbeing and general motivation in all aspects of life is so vital and can’t be underestimated. We have members from ages 10 – 85 years old who have joined with us and it’s key that we nurture them at every stage of their journey.

Brent Gilpin, Human Body Consultant and specialist physiotherapist, at Finding Function which is based at Club Zest

"In the past, diet culture has always lingered in the background but it’s so refreshing to see the number of teens and young people hitting the gym and starting on strength training early and that they are seeing the importance that a healthy attitude to fitness has on their wellbeing. We’ve really seen a transition in the last couple of years.

"We know life can get busy, but we aim to help to maintain regular attendance with our all-female and welcoming environment where all members are supported with inductions, reviews, and trainers being on hand all of the time to assist in the gym.”

Holly added: “We completely understand that every person has their own individual goals in mind, which is why every member goes through our induction process, we always adapt and modify fitness programmes in accordance with clients increasing ability, fitness and strength.

The ladies-only gym is based in Sea Road, Fulwell

"The rise in strength training and lifting weights in particular is a trend we are seeing more of, with specific classes in place which are growing in demand and these classes are now tailored around this for girls and women.

"We love how our client base is so varied from teens, to retired women to mothers and daughters training together, regulars and new members of varying ages, alongside an increased demand for bespoke corporate packages.

"As we hit 2023 it’s great to see fitness on the agenda for, not just individuals, but for companies too as part of their staff wellbeing agenda. With a host of developments in the pipeline we are really excited for what 2023 will bring.”

For more information on the gym visit www.clubzest.co.uk

Win

The prize includes a £40 voucher with A Touch of Beauty, based at the gym

To be in with a chance of winning this prize bundle – for businesses, which are all based at Club Zest – answer this question.

Where in Sunderland is Club Zest?

A:: Sea Road

B:: Ocean Road

C:: River Road

Email your answer, along with your name, age, address and contact details, to [email protected] by Friday, January 13, 2023.

The prize is strictly not transferable, and no monetary value will be given.

All prizes need to be used within three months of prize draw.

