Wicked will be flying back to Sunderland Empire

The blockbuster musical is set to fly into Sunderland Empire in 2024 after making its North East debut at the venue in 2015, clicking its ruby heels to return in 2018.

Now, one of the most popular musicals of all time has announced a major 10-city 2023-2025 UK & Ireland Tour, with a four-week run in Sunderland from Tuesday 24 September to Sunday 20 October 2024.

One of the best-selling productions in the Empire’s history, Wicked sold more than 100,000 tickets for its two previous runs at the venue.

A previous tour of Wicked

Tickets are on public sale from Thursday 8 June 2023 online at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it has already been seen by more than 11 million people and is now in its 17th year.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked Executive Producer (UK & Ireland), Michael McCabe, said: “We are proud to be bringing Wicked back to the magnificent Sunderland Empire, where incredible audiences greeted us during two celebrated previous engagements.

"We’re excited to have this opportunity to share once again the spectacle, magic and emotion that has created unforgettable memories for audiences in the North East and all around the world.”

Marie Nixon, Theatre Director at Sunderland Empire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming the spellbinding phenomenon that is Wicked back to the Sunderland Empire once again.