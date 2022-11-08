10 places that are ideal for a pre-theatre meal ahead of a Sunderland Empire show

2. The Engine Room bistro at The Fire Station

Just next door to the Empire, the Engine Room Bistro is one of the largest places to grab a bite to eat before a theatre show - as well as for shows at its on-site auditorium. Housed in the 1908 former central fire station, it's full of Edwardian character. Since it reopened post-pandemic, the menu has been improved and there's some real classics on there. There's also a great range of local ales, such as Maxim and Vaux. It's open seven days a week for lunches and dinners. Make sure to check out its new beer garden too, which is an ideal spot for people watching. Pre book at pubculture.com

Photo: JPI Media