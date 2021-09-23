Here’s a look at the programme of events we can look forward to at the city’s newest venue. Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 24 September here.

More acts will be announced in the future, but here’s what’s on the bill so far.

Sunderland Fire Station Auditorium new sign as works continue.

::December 10, 2021

Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening will open the venue when they will be joined by special guest The Lake Poets for The Fire Station auditorium’s opening gig on Friday 10 December. This unique collaboration will bring the shamanic sounds of ancient Northumbria into the 21st century through the state-of-the-art venue.

::December 12, 2021

The region’s chamber orchestra Royal Northern Sinfonia, featuring their new leader Maria Wloszczowska, will perform a candle-lit Christmas concert.

The Shires

::December 15

British queen of soul and gospel Mica Paris will perform

::December 17

Friday 17 December, will see the main event to officially open The Fire Station, when Mercury Music Prize nominees Field Music will present The Firestarters Revue, with line-up of guests including rising stars Martha Hill, Reali-T, Faye Fantarrow alongside Sunderland musicians Barry Hyde and Ross Millard (The Futureheads) and Frankie Francis. Other performers for this very special housewarming for The Fire Station will be announced.

Beth Nielsen Chapman

::December 19

The Christmas season will come to a close with a party to end all parties with North East funk icons Smoove & Turrell on Sunday 19 December, fresh from their chart-topping seventh studio album, Stratos Bleu. The event will also include special guests the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir, MC Kay Greyson and the Origin Crew dancers.

::January 22, 2022

A solo show from vital folk-troubadour Richard Dawson

The Futureheads. Photo by Paul Alexander Knox

::January 27

The Shires playing an intimate acoustic show

::February 10

Amy Winehouse: A Celebration of her Life and Work with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra

::February 17

A production of Ibsen’s landmark play, ‘A Doll's House’ by Elysium Theatre Company

::February 18

The Transatlantic Ensemble of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

::February 19

Dance enthusiasts can enjoy ‘The Monocle’, a newly commissioned piece by Rendez-Vous Dance Company, set in a 1930’s Parisian nightclub and with shades of Cabaret

::March 10

This is The Kit, the indie musical project of Ivor Novello nominated singer-songwriter Kate Stables perform.

::March 13

A highly anticipated show by former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks on the back of his new album.

::March 18

A visit by the legendary China Crisis on Friday 18 March, celebrating their 40th anniversary.

::March 26

For comedy fans, Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo sell-out sensation Gary Delaney brings his unique brand of humour

::April 8

Speakeasy, a thrilling dance spectacle from Southpaw which combines vintage and contemporary dance from breakdance to Lindyhop

::April 9

Britain’s oldest boy band The Fisherman’s Friends

::April 16

Teesside’s finest Young’uns

::April 20

The Hot Club of Cowtown bringing their hot jazz and western swing to Sunderland.

::April 22

Two-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman

::May 14

As well as the music programme, theatre goers can look forward to ‘Human’ by dynamic, disabled-led circus/theatre company Extraordinary Bodies.

::June 11

Firestarters will end in the summer of 2022 with a special one-off acoustic acapella show by Sunderland’s home-grown success story The Futureheads on Saturday 11 June.

