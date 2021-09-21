25 deals to take a bite out of for Sunderland Restaurant Week
Sunderland Restaurant Week returns from Saturday, September 25 – October 3, and there’s plenty of deals for hungry diners.
From new restaurants to old favourites, dozens of city bars, restaurants and cafes are taking part in the initiative which is aimed at boosting footfall whilst also introducing people to some places they may not have tried before.
To take advantage of the offers, people need to download the voucher for the restaurant they wish to try. Vouchers are available at sunderlandbid.co.uk
::2 Church Lane, High Street West
Any burger and fries for £10. Any starter, burger, fries and a brownie for £15 Offer available Sunday - Thursday only.
::808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street
Any 2 tapas & a side for £10. Any pizza & a side for £10. 4 tapas for £15
::Acropolis at Stack Seaburn
Dirty Greek platter for £10 Inc. loaded fries, chicken gyros, tzatziki, chilli and acropolis signature sauce.
::Asiana, Echo 24
2 course meal for £15. Available Sunday to Friday Only.
::Cafe 1851, Mackie’s Corner
TBC
::The Looking Glass, Sunniside
TBC
::Crumb On In, Holmeside
2 toasties and 2 cups of tea for £10
::ENFES, Derwent Street
3 course meal for £15. Offer available Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 10pm. Friday 2pm - 10pm. Saturday 12pm - 6.30pm
::Fat Unicorn, Mackie’s Corner
Glass of wine and a small plate £10
::Gatsby, Park Lane
Any main course and dessert for £10, not including steak dishes.
::Grill n Chill, Hill View
Chicken Tikka Boti and 10" Pizza for £10. Lamb Boti and Chicken Tika Boti for £15. Chicken Pita and Butterfly Chicken for £10
::Hotel Chocolat, The Bridges
Brownie and hot chocolate for £5
::House of Zen, Seaburn
2 course meal for £15. Offer is only available on Sunday - Friday between 4pm and 6.30pm.
::Laywawa’s Cafe, Stockton Road
Any drink & slice of cake with cream or ice-cream for £5. Any drink & breakfast or salad bap for £5. Any starter & main (excluding burger menu) for £10. Burger & any drink (including beer & wine) for £10. 3 course meal & drink (excluding burger menu) for £15. Burger meal & starter or dessert or drink for £15
::Port of Call, Park Lane
3 course meal for £15. Offer not available on the weekend.
::Proven People, Burdon Road
Any pizza and fries for £10 (excluding crab pizza). Any pizza and small plate or dessert for £15 (excluding crab pizza)
::Royale Thai, Mary Street
2 course meal for £10
::Seaburn Bay, South Bents
Seafood platter £15. Cod and chips £10
::Spent Grain, John Street
Any coffee and dessert for £5. 2 course meal for £15 (5pm - 7pm only)
::Streetbar SR1, Low Row
Pizza with a choice of a pint of Bud Light, Magners Original, coffee or pop for £10
::Sunderland Bowl, Sunniside
Any sharing platter for £15 (excluding bitesize platter)
::The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street
2 meals for £10. 2 meals & bottle of wine for £15. Offer available on selected meals only.
::The Rabbit, High Street West
Main dish with a choice of a pint of Carling, Cold River Cider, Boddingtons, coffee or pop for £10
::Ttonic, Vine Place
Any large pizza for £5. Any two regular pizzas and a side of dirty chips for £10. Any two pizzas, two cocktails and a side of dirty chips for £15.
::Victors, Low Row
2 course meal for £10. 3 course meal for £15