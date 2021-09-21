Rounding up restaurant week deals

From new restaurants to old favourites, dozens of city bars, restaurants and cafes are taking part in the initiative which is aimed at boosting footfall whilst also introducing people to some places they may not have tried before.

To take advantage of the offers, people need to download the voucher for the restaurant they wish to try. Vouchers are available at sunderlandbid.co.uk

::2 Church Lane, High Street West

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Proven People on Burdon Road for pizza, small plates, beers, wine, cocktails and good music.

Any burger and fries for £10. Any starter, burger, fries and a brownie for £15 Offer available Sunday - Thursday only.

::808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

Any 2 tapas & a side for £10. Any pizza & a side for £10. 4 tapas for £15

::Acropolis at Stack Seaburn

808 Bar & Kitchen

Dirty Greek platter for £10 Inc. loaded fries, chicken gyros, tzatziki, chilli and acropolis signature sauce.

::Asiana, Echo 24

2 course meal for £15. Available Sunday to Friday Only.

::Cafe 1851, Mackie’s Corner

Spent Grain is one of the new businesses taking part

TBC

::The Looking Glass, Sunniside

TBC

::Crumb On In, Holmeside

Fat Unicorn is one of the many independent businesses at Mackie's Corner

2 toasties and 2 cups of tea for £10

::ENFES, Derwent Street

3 course meal for £15. Offer available Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 10pm. Friday 2pm - 10pm. Saturday 12pm - 6.30pm

::Fat Unicorn, Mackie’s Corner

Glass of wine and a small plate £10

::Gatsby, Park Lane

ENFES is a firm favourite in the city

Any main course and dessert for £10, not including steak dishes.

::Grill n Chill, Hill View

Chicken Tikka Boti and 10" Pizza for £10. Lamb Boti and Chicken Tika Boti for £15. Chicken Pita and Butterfly Chicken for £10

::Hotel Chocolat, The Bridges

Brownie and hot chocolate for £5

::House of Zen, Seaburn

2 course meal for £15. Offer is only available on Sunday - Friday between 4pm and 6.30pm.

::Laywawa’s Cafe, Stockton Road

Any drink & slice of cake with cream or ice-cream for £5. Any drink & breakfast or salad bap for £5. Any starter & main (excluding burger menu) for £10. Burger & any drink (including beer & wine) for £10. 3 course meal & drink (excluding burger menu) for £15. Burger meal & starter or dessert or drink for £15

::Port of Call, Park Lane

3 course meal for £15. Offer not available on the weekend.

::Proven People, Burdon Road

Any pizza and fries for £10 (excluding crab pizza). Any pizza and small plate or dessert for £15 (excluding crab pizza)

::Royale Thai, Mary Street

2 course meal for £10

::Seaburn Bay, South Bents

Seafood platter £15. Cod and chips £10

::Spent Grain, John Street

Any coffee and dessert for £5. 2 course meal for £15 (5pm - 7pm only)

::Streetbar SR1, Low Row

Pizza with a choice of a pint of Bud Light, Magners Original, coffee or pop for £10

::Sunderland Bowl, Sunniside

Any sharing platter for £15 (excluding bitesize platter)

::The Old Vestry, Fawcett Street

2 meals for £10. 2 meals & bottle of wine for £15. Offer available on selected meals only.

::The Rabbit, High Street West

Main dish with a choice of a pint of Carling, Cold River Cider, Boddingtons, coffee or pop for £10

::Ttonic, Vine Place

Any large pizza for £5. Any two regular pizzas and a side of dirty chips for £10. Any two pizzas, two cocktails and a side of dirty chips for £15.

::Victors, Low Row

2 course meal for £10. 3 course meal for £15

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

StreetBar has transformed the former Revolution site

Acropolis at STACK Seaburn.

The Bay in South Bents