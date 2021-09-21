Asiana is one of the restaurants taking part. Photo by Graeme Stark

Organised by Sunderland BID, the event launches this Saturday, September 25, and runs until Sunday, October 3, showcasing the best pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants that the city has to offer.

And with each participating venue running a special deal which allows diners to tuck in for £5, £10 or £15 the hope is that it will attract people back to their old favourites or give them the incentive to try somewhere new.

For the first time the event will include some of the city’s newest eateries including Spent Grain, Proven People, Street Bar SR1 and Café 1851.

Fans of the Far East can tuck into deals at Asiana, Royale Thai and House of Zen at Seaburn or anyone who prefers Mediterranean flavours can enjoy the offering at ENFES and Acropolis Street Food at STACK Seaburn.

Other favourites taking part include top burger eatery, 2 Church Lane, the popular 808 Bar and Kitchen, The Looking Glass, The Old Vestry, Port of Call and Grill and Chill.

Not to be left out, many of the city’s leading pubs which are also well known for their food have signed up, which is good news for anyone who enjoys visiting Ttonic, Victors, Gatsby and The Rabbit.

Participants can also strike out and visit Sunderland Bowl which has a special food offer, as does city centre deli, The Fat Unicorn.

And daytime favourites including Hotel Chocolat at the Bridges, Laywawa’s Café and Crumb On In at Harrison and Brown furniture store have created their special deals for the week.

“Restaurant Week is always really popular and has been a huge miss during the various lockdowns over the past year,” said Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have it return and to have so many fantastic eateries taking part, some for the very first time.

“We hope people will take full advantage of the chance to eat out in some great places and also help boost the local economy at the same time.”

Vouchers for all of the offers can be downloaded at https://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week

