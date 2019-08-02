What you said about Sunderland's STACK leisure village as plans get set for green light
Dreams to launch a shipping container village in Sunderland are expected to take a further step towards reality next week, with plans for the development pipped for approval.
Housing food vendors, bars, crazy golf and other leisure facilities, the two-storey creation would be brought to life by the team behind Newcastle’s STACK.
If approved, it will be built on the seafront at Seaburn with proposed opening hours of 7am-1am, seven days a week.
Since its reveal, the idea has been popular with many across the city – with some saying Sunderland is crying out for something like this.
Ahead of a meeting on Tuesday, August 6 to discuss the plans, you have been sharing your views on social media.
Readers praised the success of the Newcastle development, while others questioned why it could not be built in the city centre instead.
Here is how you reacted to the news on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
William Young: “Provide a good bus service … and the people will use it.”
Melanie Smith: “Brilliant, sooner the better.”
Pete Bogg: “More great news, fantastic attraction, great for the coast and Sunderland.”
Jim Tansey: “Hope it all takes off, there is little of note down there at the moment!”
Adam Taylor: “Great! If its anything like the one in Newcastle, it’ll be class!”
Brian Hill: “Why have it out the way at Seaburn, shouldn't it be in the town centre, possibly the old Vaux site, to attract people?”
Alan Vierow: “Get on with it.”
Rebecca Dunning: “Be like Newcastle. And it’s canny good like.”