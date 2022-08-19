What are Maker and Faber? Watch as Sunderland skyline welcomes two new buildings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The steel framework of Maker and Faber is visible on the Riverside Sunderland site.

Between them, the buildings will provide 150,000 sq ft of office space and hopefully become ‘home’ to thousands of workers.

Maker is a six-storey building that will bring 80,000 sq ft of office space and is set to be completed first.

Steel frames for the Maker and Faber office buildings take shape on the Sunderland skyline.

Faber will stand five-storeys high, delivering 70,000 sq ft. It will be home to 400 staff from RSA, one of the UK’s largest general insurers, who announced their plans to move into the city centre earlier this year.

The steel frames – combining 1,625 tonnes of metal - stand to the north of the new City Hall.