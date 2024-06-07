Ultimate sharing boards and more on the menu at Seaham's new Cork & Coffee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It specialises in coffee, cheese, charcuterie and wine.

The owners of one of Seaham’s newest bars and restaurants are popping a cork to toast their first month in business.

Cork & Coffee owners Danielle Smith and Tam Ali

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partners Tam Ali and Danielle Smith opened their Cork & Coffee venture in the former snooker hall in North Terrace at the beginning of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed a £200,000 renovation, starting from scratch, down to the plumbing, which gave new life to the empty corner unit, bringing a new coffee shop by day and wine bar by night to the East Durham town.

As well as hot drinks and a wide range of wines, the bar specialises in meat and cheese sharing boards, bruschetta, bottomless brunches and afternoon teas.

Cork & Coffee has been open a month

Danielle said: “We have had such good support from the community and get really full on evenings and weekends. On the day we opened, we had queues of people wanting to come in.

“It’s such an up and coming area. It already has a great tourism offering and the more places that open, the more people will come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tam, who juggles hospitality with being a firefighter for Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Seaham is a lovely place and the seafront is amazing.

One of the ultimate sharing boards at Cork & Coffee

“All the businesses along North Terrace do well and it’s great that they’re all independent businesses that do something different. We wanted to bring something different to the area too, whilst giving customers a good experience.”

There’s around 60 covers inside at Cork & Coffee, with 16 seats outside, with plans in place to improve the outdoor area with a new beer garden.

The new venture specialises in coffees, wines, cheese and charcuterie

They’re also working on the menu, seeing what customers want. So far, their ultimate sharing board of cheeses, cured meats, crackers, olives and a selection of chutneys has proved their best seller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are looking to introduce a continental breakfast option, on top of their current cake and pastry offering.

Meanwhile, their afternoon tea and bottomless brunch choices are also proving popular, which can be pre-booked through their social media pages.

Read More Inside Seaham's new Tide restaurant as it aims for a listing in the Michelin Guide

This week also saw the opening of another new venture in North Terrace as Tide opens its doors in the former Clean Bean unit.

*Cork & Coffee is open Wednesday to Sundays, from 9am until 10pm during the week and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the menu

The Ultimate Sharing Board is £32, the Classic Sharing Board is £22.50, with the Cheese Board priced £19 and Meat Board priced £17, which you can tailor to your tastes by picking your own meats and cheeses.

There’s a range of bruschetta, starting from £8.50 for the Caprese. Other options include nduja, sweet goats cheese and prosciutto.

There’s also a range of appetisers and small bits such as hummus with sea salt and rosemary focaccia (£4) and pâté with caramelised red onion chutney and toasted baguette slices (£5.95).

Afternoon tea is £24.95 per person with a choice of teas, coffees and hot chocolate or £29.95 per person with fizz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To coincide with Father’s Day, on June 16, they’ll be doing a Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea which you can upgrade with a stein.