Sainsbury's, off Wessington Way in Sunderland, will see an Argos store open within the supermarket.

The counter within Sainbury’s Sunderland North, off Wessington Way, will welcome its first customers tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, while the company’s supermarket in Silksworth Lane will see its own branch open on Friday, November 1.

The opening of the Sunderland North site will also spell the end for the Argos shop on the North Hylton Retail Park, which will close on Thursday, October 31.

Staff from that shop were given the chance to move to either of the new Argos outlets.

Argos, North Hylton Retail Park is due to close as a new counter is launched inside the Sunderland North branch of Sainsbury's.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainbury’s, which owns Argos, has said 40 new roles have been created in addition to those positions, but it has no said how many people have been redeployed or have left the company.

At that stage the group said would be shutting up to 70 Argos shops but the open around 80 within its supermarkets.

The company has said the new Argos stores in Sunderland “will bring great choice, value and convenience to customers” as they buy technology, home and toy products available for immediate pick-up or collect orders made online.

The outlets will have a Pay@Browse area with tablets so customers can place their order quickly and browse for products, with Argos colleagues on hand to help.

Roger Thompson, Sainsbury’s Sunderland North store manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in Sunderland North.

“Moreover, the opening of an Argos in the nearby Sunderland supermarket will make the area a truly fantastic shopping destination.”

Tom Phillipson, Sainsbury’s Sunderland Store Manager said: “The openings are great news for our customers, who will now be spoilt for choice.